Hull KR secure another star to new contract

Hull KR have confirmed the extension of Jimmy Keinhorst’s contract to keep him at Craven Park for the 2023 season.

The versatile 31-year-old has been with the Super League club since 2019, having signed from Leeds Rhinos where he was part of the 2015 Grand Final-winning side.

Keinhorst’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season but the German international has committed to fresh terms to stay another season.

“I enjoy being part of this group at the moment and I’m excited with where it can go,” said Keinhorst, who can play in the back-row, at centre or on the wing. “It was quite an easy decision.”

Keinhorst is the latest player to sign up with the Robins for next year, when they will be under the charge of Willie Peters as Tony Smith steps down as head coach at the end of this campaign.