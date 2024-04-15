Richie Myler’s move to become Hull FC’s director of rugby confirmed

Hull FC have confirmed the appointment of Richie Myler as Director of Rugby on a three-year contract.

Former Super League player Myler joins the club immediately after announcing his retirement, most recently featuring for York.

He will now take up a new position with the Black & Whites, overseeing all on-field performance aspects of the senior and academy teams, including rugby operations, recruitment, and the management of the club’s coaching staff.

Myler is already involved in the process of identifying and appointing the club’s new head coach, with further announcements to be made in due course.

Speaking after his appointment, Myler said: “I would like to say thank you to York Knights and especially Clint Goodchild for the recent opportunity the club gave to me and in understanding and supporting the reasons for my departure to take on the role of Director of Rugby at Hull FC.

“Rugby League has been my life since being four-years old, however, with a few unfortunate injuries in the last nine months and the sudden opportunity that has arisen to work with Adam Pearson at Hull FC is simply an opportunity too exciting to turn down.”

He continued: “Hull FC is a huge Rugby League club steeped in history, with a truly loyal fan base. There is no shying away from the fact that the club has lost some of its identity on the field with recent performances.

“The word rebuild has been mentioned to me over the last few days and whilst I understand the task in front of us I’m already tired of that phrase. The club has many promising young players on the books who clearly have a big future at the club and it’s vital that we develop and retain them.

“We also need to add more quality with experienced players and that will form a major part of my role. I am genuinely excited by the task ahead as we all look to pull together and once again seek to restore the club’s fortunes on the pitch.”

A former England and Ireland International, Myler enjoyed a notable career as a player, making over 400 senior appearances, including spells at Warrington, Catalans and Leeds.

He lifted the Challenge Cup trophy with all the Wolves and Rhinos as well as featuring in two Super League Grand Finals for the Wolves.

Myler recently joined York City Knights in the Championship, but following a recent injury he has decided to call time on his playing career and take the first step in his post-playing career.

Hull FC Chairman, Adam Pearson, added: “We are pleased to welcome Richie to the club to undertake a new role as Director of Rugby.

“He brings vast experience from a successful playing career and has demonstrated a clear hunger and ambition to be successful in his new off-field career.

“He has already got to work at the club with our coaching staff and players, and is actively involved in the process to find our next head coach. We are excited to see the contribution he can make to Hull FC.”

