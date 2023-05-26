Hull KR star forced into surgery following Wigan Warriors loss

HULL KR went down to Wigan Warriors last night in a Golden Point thriller, with the fixture ending in a 26-22 win for Matt Peet’s men.

Rovers were seriously unlucky not to come away with the two points with the likes of Matt Parcell and Shaun Kenny-Dowall enjoying massive performances.

One of those unsung heroes for KR, however, was fullback Ethan Ryan who has stepped into the void left by the injured Lachlan Coote.

However, Ryan ended the game with a broken jaw, with his father paying tribute to his son over Twitter: ” “Speedy recovery to my boy who is currently getting ready to be operated on after last night’s game. RL is tough and brutal at times and difficult to watch @hullkrofficial looked after him well, thank-you.”

It is uncertain how long Ryan will be out for, but the Irish international will leave Craven Park at the end of the year.