Hull KR star George King handed Ireland captaincy

Hull KR forward George King has been named captain of Ireland ahead of the World Cup.

New Wolfhounds coach Ged Corcoran says the 27-year-old former Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity player is the “obvious choice”.

King, who is originally from Huddersfield and has family links with Wexford, is set to add to his ten caps during this year’s tournament, when Ireland, who will be based in Leeds, face New Zealand, Lebanon and Jamaica in Group C.

Corcoran explained: “George is so professional in everything he does and is a really good person too.

“When we have had players fly over in the past, George and his family have always helped.

“I’d describe him as a real countryman and can’t wait to see him have an even greater influence on our group.”

King said: “It’s a truly remarkable honour. I’m so thankful to Ged for picking me as captain of such a vastly-experienced group of lads.

“I’ve been on this journey with Rugby League Ireland for a few years now and it means so much to me every time I pull the shirt on and represent my country and my proud family over in Ireland.

“It truly makes me feel so special being able to do it and I’ve learned from many past captains at Ireland.

“If I can just pass on an ounce of what I’ve learned from them and hopefully see somebody else progress and become captain one day, I’m happy to do that.”