Hull KR star set to be out two months following “decent crack” as head coach Willie Peters hails Wigan Warriors’ class

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has hailed Wigan Warriors for their class in the aftermath of Rovers’ 26-22 Golden Point loss to Matt Peet’s men last Thursday night.

Fullback Ethan Ryan suffered a broken jaw in the last play of the game, with the Ireland international set to be out for two months.

Wigan, however, sent Ryan a hamper full of gifts as well as a ‘get well soon card’ and Peters had a special word for the Lancashire club.

“His season is not over, it is about an eight-week injury. It could be between 6-10 weeks. he has had a decent crack to his jaw which was in the last play of the game,” Peters said.

“He is still in a lot of pain, he has had the operation. I also want to point out the class of Wigan with Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet and the team over there. They sent Ethan a nice gift which put a smile on his face.

“He put his head to the wrong way, it’s hard to see it. He hurt his shoulder getting out of the in-goal and he has put the shoulder into contact the wrong way and then caught his jaw off of that.”

Peters also praised Ryan for the way in which he has fought back into the first-team after adversity.

“He was in really good form, he is a very good fullback, he has proven that he can be a fullback. It is unfortunate for him, he picked himself from what he did at training.

“There were times when he wasn’t even in the 21-man squad and impressed in fullback at training. It says a lot of about his character.”

Though Ryan will be out for the foreseeable, Lachlan Coote and George King will be back in the side for KR’s clash against Salford Red Devils this weekend.

“Lachlan is working towards being back this weekend and George King is back this week. Jordan Abdull could hopefully be next week.”