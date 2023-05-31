Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire free to play against Hull FC despite investigation into “unacceptable language”

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire will be free to play at the Magic Weekend despite an investigation into his conduct.

McGuire has been referred for a further investigation into “unacceptable language” following Warrington’s 30-12 loss to the Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

However, with the investigation not taking place until next week, it leaves McGuire free to play against Hull FC on Sunday night.

McGuire has been charged before for the same indiscretion – and against Leigh too – in a pre-season friendly which the Wolves ended up winning 22-12.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons forward was handed a seven-match ban before making his Super League debut but it remains to be seen if McGuire will have to sit out more of the season.