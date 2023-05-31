Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on being linked with Salford Red Devils star Tyler Dupree

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Tyler Dupree has been linked with Super League rivals Hull KR and Wigan Warriors in recent weeks.

The prop forward, who made his England debut earlier in the year against France, handed in a transfer request as Hull KR circled.

And following Salford’s rejection of the request, Wigan were then rumoured to be linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

That being said, Wigan boss Matt Peet has kept his cards close to his chest.

“The first thing is, Tyler Dupree is a Salford player and out of respect I don’t like to go into detail. I wouldn’t like it if my player was spoken about in the press like he has been,” Peet said.

“We have asked to be kept included in discussions but I don’t want to comment any further than that.”

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise after joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Dupree initially came through the Leeds Rhinos academy before enjoying spells at Oldham and Widnes Vikings but he is now one of the most sought-after forwards in the top flight.