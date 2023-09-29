Hull KR stroll into Super League play-off semi-final with magnificent win over Leigh Leopards

HULL KR have made it to the Super League semi-final play-offs after an impressive 20-6 win over Leigh Leopards.

Leigh got the scoreboard ticking over early on with a Ben Reynolds penalty after Rovers were controversially found offside.

But, KR slowly made their way into the game and, after Elliot Minchella was caught high, Brad Schneider converted from in front to level proceedings at 2-2.

Rovers almost scored moments later when Jack Walker broke through, but referee Jack Smith brought play back for a forward pass as Schneider streaked away.

But it was the hosts that crossed the whitewash first, Walker flying in under the posts after a great offload from James Batchelor. Schneider converted to make it 8-2.

It became 14-2 just three minutes before half-time when Ryan Hall was adjudged to have grounded the ball despite Reynolds’ attempts at keeping the ball off the whitewash. It was a controversial effort but Schneider’s conversion handed Rovers a 12-point lead at the break.

Things got worse for the Leopards immediately at the kick-off when Gareth O’Brien knocked on. From the resulting set, Sam Luckley crashed over with Schneider missing the extras to make it 18-2.

Joe Mellor had a try ruled out shortly after, but the Leopards were firmly back in it when that man Josh Charnley crossed in the corner just before the hour. Reynolds, however, couldn’t convert as KR led 18-6.

But after a decent spell of possession, Leigh just could not breach the KR line as Mikey Lewis forced a penalty with six minutes to go. Schneider settled the game with a penalty for a 20-6 victory.

Hull KR

34 Jack Walker

23 Louis Senior

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

37 Brad Schneider

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

7 Jordan Abdull

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Walker (33), Hall (38), Luckley (42)

Goals: Schneider 4/5

Leigh Leopards

17 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

31 Oliver Gildart

3 Ed Chamberlain

5 Josh Charnley

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

12 Jack Hughes

24 Kai O’Donnell

11 Joe Wardle

Substitutes

6 Joe Mellor

14 Ben Nakubuwai

16 Oliver Holmes

18 Matt Davis

Tries: Charnley (57)

Goals: Reynolds 1/2

Referee: Jack Smith

Half-time: 14-2

