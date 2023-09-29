Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft reportedly heading for Super League rival

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Brodie Croft is reportedly heading for Super League rival.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, who has claimed that Croft is heading to Super League side Leigh Leopards.

The Australian halfback only signed a seven-year deal earlier in the season as Salford attempted to stave off both Super League and NRL interest.

However, Brooks believes that Leigh could well have got Croft to join their already star-studded squad.

Hearing Brodie Croft to Leigh — Jenna Brooks (@JennaBrooks) September 29, 2023

Croft’s agent, Chris Orr, stated that the 26-year-old snubbed two deals during the 2023 season.

Now his agent, Chris Orr, has explained the latest on Croft’s future.

“As it stands he has a couple of clubs considering him at the moment but no firm offers on the table,” Orr told League Express.

“He turned down a Wests Tigers offer, right now he is a Salford Red Devils player.”

However, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont’s spending power cannot be matched by Salford and, if true, could see the Leopards improve on their incredible 2023 season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.