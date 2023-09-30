Salford Red Devils chief slams Sky Sports’ reporting of alleged Brodie Croft move to Super League rival

SALFORD RED DEVILS managing director Paul King has slammed Sky Sports’ reporting of Brodie Croft’s alleged move to Super League rivals Leigh Leopards.

Last night, Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks posted on X: “Hearing Brodie Croft to Leigh” as well as covering it live on the broadcasting giant as Hull KR readied to take on Leigh in the semi-final eliminator at Craven Park.

After reporting that claim, Sky then panned to Salford head coach Paul Rowley who was live in the Sky Sports studio.

As such, King himself took to X to slam the reporting by Brooks and Sky Sports, saying: “Spout that then cut to Rowls (Paul Rowley) on sky tv, incredibly poor and inaccurate.”

Croft signed a seven-year contract earlier in the season, but speculation about the Australian halfback refused to go away.

