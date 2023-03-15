Hull KR the Super League benchmark for IMG era says Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke

HULL KR are the benchmark for Super League clubs entering the new IMG era, says Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke.

Last week, IMG gave their proposals to ‘re-imagine’ the sport of rugby league after agreeing a 12-year deal with the game.

In it, the marketing giants focused on five key areas: fandom, performance, finance, stadium and catchment area.

Vice President of IMG’s Sports Management, Matt Dwyer, was a live studio guest in Thursday night’s Sky Sports coverage of Wigan versus Catalans.

For Clarke, however, there is one particular club that Super League sides should follow in terms of growing their brand within the sport of rugby league – and that’s Hull KR.

“Too many people think IMG have a magic wand and that clubs will double their attendances,” Clarke said live on Sky Sports.

“It takes hard work, so take Hull Kingston Rovers for example. They are doing sensible things week in, week out to grow their club and increase their fanbase with an enjoyable experience.

“A coach used to say to me, we don’t need to do extraordinary things to win. Just do things extraordinarily well.

“Well, that principle applies now, and clubs need to act on the suggestions and follow Hull KR’s lead.”