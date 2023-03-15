Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides latest on Willie Isa following horror lip injury

RUGBY LEAGUE players are some of the toughest sports players out there with injuries sometimes occurring that can certainly make people take a step back.

One such injury was inflicted upon Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa in last week’s 18-10 home loss to the Catalans Dragons, with the tenacious second-rower suffering a horrendous lip injury.

Following that injury, Isa did require stitches with head coach Matt Peet telling the Wigan website: “Willie had a clash of heads to the mouth and his lip split. As you could see he was determined to stay on but eventually he did the right thing in coming off.

“Other than that it is healing well, the doctor checked up today (Tuesday) and he should be back in contention this week. There’s no doubt he’s determined but sometimes you’ve got to give in to medical advice.”