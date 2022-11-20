Hull KR to continue pioneering role in development system

HULL KR will continue with a pioneering project to help ensure the wellbeing of youngsters coming through their development system.

Rovers last year became the first Super League club to appoint a player welfare officer specifically for the Academy.

Now Paula Cullen will remain in her role and continue to support those teenage prospects pushing for an eventual place in the senior squad.

Rovers were keen to offer support to their Scholars and Academy players in the wake of the pandemic and its isolating effects.

And their recruitment of Cullen was hailed by RL Cares and England RL’s director of wellbeing and welfare Steve McCormack.

Cullen explained: “Last year proved successful for the boys’ development both on and off the field.

“We saw a huge improvement in their confidence and communication skills, which will help them in the future, wherever their path takes them.”

Academy general manager Ben Lazenby added: “The personal welfare and wellbeing of the young men we have in our care is paramount.

“We work with these players for only a short period of time, but the support and expertise that Paula brings is a real privilege.

“I believe the Academy and Scholarship welfare role will become standard across Rugby League in years to come.

“The effect Paula has had is very hard to quantify but it has been one of the most impactful roles I have seen in all my time working in youth development, and I am delighted she is continuing in her role.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.