Salford Red Devils delighted with latest back-row boost to squad

ELLIS LONGSTAFF is eager to make a success of his loan switch to Salford as he plots a future away from Warrington.

The Yorkshire-born second rower emerged from Wolves Academy to make a first-team debut at the age of 18 in 2020.

Longstaff made a further appearance that season and seven more under former coach Steve Price in 2021.

But after he had played six times in 2022, Price’s successor Daryl Powell farmed him out on loan to Hull.

And even though Longstaff scored seven tries in ten outings for the Black and Whites, then represented England Knights against France B at Bordeaux and Scotland at Edinburgh in October, he was given a strong hint about his standing at Warrington when handed squad number 33 for the new season.

Now he has agreed a season-long switch to Salford, after which he will be out of contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The 20-year-old is the Red Devils’ fourth backrow addition in a matter of weeks, with Andrew Dixon signed from Toulouse, Sam Stone from Leigh and Ben Hellewell from Featherstone.

“Ellis is a fantastic addition to our team. He has lots of energy and ambition,” said Salford coach Paul Rowley.

“His new team-mates as well as the staff here are looking forward to him joining our group, and as a current England Knight, he is clearly a talented and hard-working player who is driven to succeed – which makes him a perfect fit for our club.”

Longstaff added: “I’m really looking forward to getting in and meeting all the boys and staff and can’t wait to rip in.

“I also can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans and show what I can bring to the side.”

Salford will visit Wigan for Warriors hooker Sam Powell’s testimonial on Sunday, February 5 (3pm).

