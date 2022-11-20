Rugby League World – World Cup 2021 Commemorative Edition

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 479 (DEC 22) PICTURED – PUBLISHED FRIDAY 25th NOVEMBER

NB: Rugby League World is NOT available in shops, it is only available direct from us by post (print edition) or digital online edition.

Click here for subscriptions and single issues

Four World Cups – two wins for Australia, two for England – a whole host of tries, big hits and bagfuls of joy and entertainment!

If, like us here at Rugby League World, you are a little sad that this sporting extravaganza is all over we have you covered.

In this, our special Rugby League World Cup 2021 Commemorative Edition, we bring you all the colour and highlights from a tremendous six weeks of action that will go down in history as one of our sport’s biggest and best tournaments ever.

As well as looking back to the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair showpiece finals in Manchester, we meet some of the stars that graced the field on Saturday, November 19th and name our Teams and Players of the Tournament.

We also examine the wider impact the Wheelchair and PDRL competitions on the game and the individuals involved, whilst the history of finals-city Manchester is explored in rugby league terms.So sit back and savour with us some of the very best game-changing, all-inclusive, era-defining moments of magic delivered by RLWC2021.

Away from the World Cup, we celebrate the latest inductees into the Rugby League Hall of fame as well as looking at the next possible batch of ex-players who could be awarded that accolade.

We’ve not forgotten about the usual latest musings from the NRL and France, while out extensive international coverage continues with a father and son coaching combo making history and a young man looking to spread the game into the Asian market.

Give Rugby League World as a Gift for Christmas!