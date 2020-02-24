Hull KR to host tonight’s Challenge Cup fifth round draw

The draw for round five will take place today (24th February) at Hull College Craven Park, home of Hull Kingston Rovers, and will be streamed on BBC Sport and Our League at 6:30pm.

At this stage, the twelve winning sides from last weekend will go into the hat alongside the four Super League clubs who finished in the bottom 4; Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Toronto Wolfpack.

Taking part in the draw will be David Watkinson, a member of Hull KR’s 1980 Challenge Cup Final side that famously defeated their closest rivals Hull FC. Alongside David will be Sandy Shipley, an exiled Torontonian, who is currently in the UK to witness the Wolfpack’s journey in Super League.

The ties drawn will be played on the weekend of 14/15 March and, as usual, one game will be streamed on BBC Sport with another being broadcast on Our League.

Fifth Round Ball Numbers

1: Bradford Bulls

2: Featherstone Rovers

3: Huddersfield Giants

4: Hull Kingston Rovers

5: Hunslet

6: Leigh Centurions

7: Newcastle Thunder

8: Rochdale Hornets

9: Sheffield Eagles

10: Swinton Lions

11: Toronto Wolfpack

12: Wakefield Trinity

13: Whitehaven or Dewsbury Rams

14: Widnes Vikings

15: Workington Town

16: York City Knights