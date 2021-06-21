Hull KR versus St Helens postponed

FRIDAY’S Super League match between Hull KR and St Helens has been postponed under Covid protocols.

Three Rovers players tested positive over the weekend, following two last week, and nine others are isolating as close contacts.

Training has been postponed until Wednesday under the multiple cases protocols, with a further round of testing to be carried out then.

Hull KR players selected for the Combined Nations All Stars team to play England on Friday have been withdrawn as part of the isolation procedures.

Under RFL protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of either positive Covid tests or as close contacts.

The RFL have therefore accepted Hull KR’s request to postpone the Saints fixture.

The clubs will liaise with the RFL on a possible date to rearrange the match later in the season – although the Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

It’s the fourth Super League match this month to be postponed under the Covid protocols following Leeds’ games at home to St Helens and away to Catalans and Huddersfield’s home clash with Wigan.

