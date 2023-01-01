Hull KR will feel benefit of pre-season start says Willie Peters

WILLIE PETERS has said that his Hull KR squad’s Christmas break was well-earned after a positive pre-season so far.

The Australian coach is embarking on his first campaign with the club in 2023. And, after seven weeks of preparation, the Robins took a break for the festive period.

Their activity so far has included a ten-day camp in Tenerife, which Peters reflected on as a success.

He said: “It was awesome. It was great to get some sun, and more importantly, we got a lot of hard work done.

“We’ll look back later in the season and definitely feel we got a lot out of that camp.”

Rovers finished last year with a pathway session, which saw the first team train alongside the club’s Scholarship and Academy players.

Peters hopes to make such sessions a regular occurrence at Hull KR.

“We’ve spoken a lot about being a club through Scholarship, Academy, First Team, and our Women’s side,” he explained.

“We went through our positional trademarks, which the players came up with. Off the back of that, we’ll review those after each game, each training session and the players now know what’s expected from each position – because they’ve come up with it.

“These sessions are awesome – I coached the (South Sydney) Rabbitohs’ under-16s and under-18s sides early on in my career and you get a lot out of coaching the youth and seeing their development and watching them become first-team players.

“I think these joint sessions are great for the younger players as it shows they’re not too far away. They’ve been able to mix and train with the first-team players, and while the step-up can feel far away, it’s not that far if they work hard enough.”

