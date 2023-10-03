Hull KR win race for Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread as another exits Super League club

HULL KR have won the race for Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread as another exits East Yorkshire to make way for the Australian, League Express understands.

Whitbread has been highly sought after for most of the 2023 Super League season having impressed greatly for Trinity – though he did spend a lot of 2023 injured.

Now KR have won the race, with Rhys Kennedy and Rovers coming to an agreement that will see the former Brisbane Broncos forward released to make way for Whitbread, League Express understands.

Kennedy has spent just one season at Craven Park after arriving at the NRL ahead of the 2023 season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.