Hull KR’s Corey Hall learns appeal fate

HULL KR have been successful in overturning the two-match penalty notice handed to Corey Hall.

Hall was charged with a Grade D Head Contact following his participation in the weekend’s reserves game for Rovers.

However, the East Yorkshire club has been successful at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Following a successful appeal today, we can confirm that Corey Hall’s two-match penalty notice has been lifted and is now free to play.#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YfA0Vz69Ew — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) March 19, 2024

