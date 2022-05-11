Hull KR’s Kane Linnett set for surgery after further bicep damage in Challenge Cup gamble

Hull KR forward Kane Linnett sustained further damage to his torn bicep in their Challenge Cup semi-final and is now set for surgery and a three-month lay-off.

Elliot Minchella has also been ruled out for at least a month with an ankle injury suffered in that defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

However, the Robins are awaiting further information on Jordan Abdull but confirmed he sustained a quad tear in the same game.

Linnett was already set for time on the sidelines to mend his bicep issue but he was patched up to play last Saturday at Elland Road.

However, he lasted less than 15 minutes before having to be withdrawn and head coach Tony Smith admitted after the game that it was “a gamble that didn’t pay off”.

With further damage done, back-row Linnett is now set to miss much of the remainder of the campaign.

Loose forward Minchella has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with ankle ligament damage, while halfback Abdull will see a specialist to determine the severity of his tear in what could be a hugely significant blow.

There is some good news for Hull KR, however, with fullback Lachlan Coote available for selection against Castleford Tigers this Sunday after concussion, while back-row Frankie Halton could return the following week.