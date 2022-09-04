Hull KR’s Korbin Sims on retirement decision at age of 30

Hull KR forward Korbin Sims has called time on his career, explaining: “When you know, you know.”

The 30-year-old out-of-contract former Fiji international had been set to say farewell to fans at the season-ending derby at Hull.

But a three-match ban for making contact with the referee during last Monday’s 38-28 home win over Wigan ruled him out of the 36-4 victory.

The Wigan game, in which he played in the second row and scored a try, was Sims’ 32nd for Rovers, who signed him from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of last season.

He came through the Brisbane Broncos development system alongside brothers Ashton, the former Warrington and Toronto forward, and Tariq, both of whom also played in the NRL and represented Fiji, but made his NRL bow with Newcastle Knights in 2013, making 76 appearances before a return to Brisbane in 2017.

After 44 outings for the Broncos, he joined St George in 2019 and played 21 times for them.

Sims made nine appearances for Fiji, three of his caps coming at the 2013 World Cup, when he featured in the group games against Ireland, Australia and England alongside both his brothers (their sister Ruan is a former Australia women’s international).

He was also in the squad for the 2017 World Cup, but didn’t play.

“A couple of months ago, I made a decision that my last game of this season would be the last of my career,” he said. “RL, it’s been a pleasure. But when you know, you know.”

