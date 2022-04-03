Hull KR’s Kane Linnett eyes World Cup berth with Scotland

Kane Linnett hopes to finish a successful season with Hull KR by playing in a second World Cup with Scotland.

The backrower featured for the Bravehearts in the 2013 World Cup, but missed the 2017 tournament through injury and hasn’t represented the country again since.

However Linnett, an Australian with a Scottish mother and family still based around Glasgow, has put his hand up to be in Nathan Graham’s squad for this autumn’s tournament.

“My main focus is on trying to play well here (at Hull KR) but if my body is good at the end of the year, I’d love to have a last World Cup with Scotland,” said the 33-year-old, who would also be happy to feature for Ellery Hanley’s Combined Nations All Stars against England in June.

“I had a couple of niggles at the end of last year, so I thought it would be best for me to have a bit of a break (and not play in the friendly against Jamaica).

“I have talked to the coach and he’d like me to play, so if my body’s feeling good I’d definitely like to put the shirt on again.”

First will come the task of helping Hull KR have another positive season, with a Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Castleford Tigers next up on Friday.

“We probably haven’t clicked yet as a team,” Linnett said before Friday’s convincing 34-18 victory against Warrington Wolves, the first time he has made consecutive appearances since February because of a recurring quad issue.

“It’s hard when I’ve been in and out, so I’m trying to build that continuity. Hopefully I can string a few games together now.”

Meanwhile, Rovers last week agreed the purchase of their Sewell Group Craven Park home.

The ground had been owned by a private consortium, Kingston Community Developments Ltd (KCDL), since the 1990s when it was sold by the club to help ensure its future during administration.

Hull KR also have an exclusive option to purchase up to 15 acres of surrounding land from Hull City Council.

“The deal, coming in a significant year for us on our 140th anniversary, is fantastic news for Hull Kingston Rovers, East Hull in particular, and the wider city,” said Robins chief executive Paul Lakin.

