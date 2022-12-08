Hull KR’s Magic Weekend sales for Super League clash against Salford Red Devils reach impressive number

HULL KR have posted a brilliant number of ticket sales have been sold for the Robins’ fixture against the Salford Red Devils at the 2023 Magic Weekend.

The Magic Weekend concept will be held in 2023 for the last time before it is scrapped by IMG as part of its recommendations put to clubs.

That ‘last chance’ to go to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park has prompted fans to buy in their droves and over 500 tickets have already been sold in just over a month.

The club announced the impressive milestone on social media giant, Twitter, with the Robins becoming one of the most impressive off-field strategists in Super League.