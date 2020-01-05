Hull set for dual-reg partnership

Lee Radford has confirmed that Hull FC are close to finalising a dual-registration agreement.

Club officials are set to tie up a partnership by the end of Tuesday with a Championship club.

Both Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls have expressed an interest in partnering up with the Black and Whites, who made a U-turn on dual-registration, after having initially decided against using it.

However, reserve-grade regulations, which will limit clubs to just two players from amateur and university clubs, have forced the club to consider a partnership in order to top up their reserve grade squad with players from a partner club.

“I think something will be agreed tomorrow (Monday) or the day after,” Radford said.

“I think it’s been really close and going on in the background. Hopefully we can get that over the line in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Radford’s comments come after he admitted that as many as six players who featured in their defeat to Halifax on Sunday would likely have been released had it not been for the return of reserve grade this year.

That group of players are likely to continue their development in reserve grade, with the club’s more senior players not selected in first-grade set to go on dual-registration terms.

“I think there are some lads who are probably three and four in the pecking order but good enough to play Championship, so for them a dual-registration would benefit.

“There are some lads out there who are probably a couple of years away from getting a man’s body, hardening up physically. That is why we’ve been whistling about the reserve grade, to give them another couple of years to progress and show what they can do. I’m over the moon it is back and I really hope it’s a strong competition. For a lot of that group out there it will be a big plus for their careers.”