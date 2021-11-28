Hull FC star Tevita Satae targets best season yet

Tongan metre-maker Tevita Satae says he’s leaving no stone unturned in his bid to build on a stand-out season for Hull FC.

The former New Zealand Warriors prop, who was the club’s player of the year in 2021, admits he finds autumn tough going.

But Satae is digging in on the training ground to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for his third full campaign in black and white.

The 29-year-old featured in 21 of Hull’s 24 games in 2021, with only second rower Jordan Lane and Samoa international backrower Ligi Sao appearing more often.

Satae also played for the Combined Nations All Stars when they beat England at Warrington in June.

Now the man who moved to Hull midway through the 2019 campaign and has played 43 times for the club, scoring four tries, wants to kick on.

“I feel confident going into the new season,” said Satae, who is under contract until 2023.

“There are still some areas where I feel there is room for improvement, though.

“I really need to focus on my base fitness. I’m not really the best runner but I will always try and push myself through the pain barrier.

“Pre-season is giving me the platform I need to put my best foot forward and work on building that base fitness.

“That will help me have even more impact when I’m on the field, and that thought is driving me on.

“It’s that time of the year where you just have to get your head down and work on your fitness, so for a big bloke like me it’s a pretty tough time.

“You have to be so mentally resilient because of the intensity of pre-season, but the boys have been putting their arms around each other.”

Hooker Danny Houghton hopes to soon step up work after surgery on the wrist problem that kept him out of the last two games of the season.

