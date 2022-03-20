Hull FC’s Darnell McIntosh on Jermaine McGillvary inspiration and England dreams

Hull FC winger Darnell McIntosh says Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary remains a big influence as he tries to follow his fellow winger and former teammate into the England squad.

Having missed out last year, when he ended up representing – and scoring for – the Combined Nations All Stars in their 26-24 win over England, 33-year-old McGillvary is back in the England frame.

He has been named in coach Shaun Wane’s first training squad of 2022 and is hoping to add to his 17 England appearances against the Combined Nations back at Warrington on Saturday, June 18.

Close-season Hull capture McIntosh, who missed out facing his old club in round six of Super League on Sunday because of a calf injury, made the England Knights training squad last season.

But an Achilles tendon tear which kept him out between June and the start of this season thwarted his hopes of playing in the game against Jamaica in October.

Now McIntosh, who featured in Hull’s opening three matches, scoring two tries and kicking five goals, is dreaming of forcing his way into Wayne’s plans for the World Cup warm-up Test in three months’ time.

And the 24-year-old reckons he couldn’t have a better role model than McGillvary, explaining: “I watched him closely at Huddersfield, and like Bruno (Michael Lawrence) and Leroy (Cudjoe), he’s a real inspiration.

“You look at those three, who are all great players, and see how they have stayed at the top level for such a long time, and you realise it’s not by chance.

“It’s down to the way they train and the way they act when they are away from the club, getting the right amount of rest and eating the right way, like all elite athletes have to do.”

McIntosh continued: “I’m not claiming I should be in the England squad or anything like that, just that it’s a driving force to do everything I can to make myself as good a player as possible and perform for my club and see where it takes me.

“To have a World Cup in your own country coming up is a big thing, and it’s only natural to dream about playing in it.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.