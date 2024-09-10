Hunslet rail against ‘demoralising’ and ‘unjust’ IMG club grading system

LEAGUE ONE side Hunslet have criticised the “unjust” club grading introduced by IMG and described its process “demoralising” as they called for the RFL to scrap the system.

Hunslet have been vocal opponents of grading since it was proposed and were one of seven clubs to vote against it last year.

While grading is all-important for participation in Super League, it has no significance for clubs which are not targeting a place in the top flight.

However, all sides in the professional game must complete a detailed grading form providing figures across the pillars of fandom, finances, stadium and community.

Hunslet CEO Neil Hampshire said: “The process is both time consuming and, I have to say, pretty demoralising when you realise it would be almost impossible for a club like ours to ever achieve Grade A status.

“As it is, I think we could now struggle to move into grade B this year and, with potential increases to social media targets for 2025, we may well be a Grade C club for some time to come yet (Hunslet came 29th of the 35 clubs in last year’s indicative rankings, scoring 6.94 out of 20).

“However, the reality is that this process has no impact internally as we will continue to grow our business in a focused and sustainable way. It also doesn’t deny us any opportunity for promotion into the Championship either.

“The main consequence is what the grade portrays to the wider public, that we are a club not at the required standard. But that’s the wrong message to send.”

Hampshire added that promotion and relegation was “the lifeblood of British sport” as he called for “what we see as an unjust system” to be scrapped.

He said: “I can only hope that this is the last time we use the grading system, and that the RFL moves back to supporting and promoting the product on the pitch as its number one priority, rewarding success appropriately, including allowing promotion and relegation between Super League and Championship.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast