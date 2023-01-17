Hunslet recruit enjoying journey on circle line

ROB WORRINCY has a new club after joining Hunslet – and aims to give youngsters setting out in the game a helping hand.

The 38-year-old came out of retirement last year to represent Rochdale, scoring six tries in ten games.

He also has spells at London Broncos, Castleford, Sheffield, Halifax and Dewsbury on his CV, and is now keen to repay Hunslet’s faith.

“I’ve learned that there’s a circle of life in Rugby League,” he said.

“When I started out at the age of 18, I was given some great advice by senior players and, it has to be said, some not-so-great advice.

“I aim to pass on the positive pearls of wisdom I’ve acquired to the younger lads at Hunslet, including in terms of attitude and professionalism.

“I’ve lots of experience behind me, including in important fixtures, and I plan to bring to the cause level-headedness and a strong work ethic, with strong carries and kick returns as important to me as scoring tries.”

The move to Hunslet came about thanks to the club’s strength and conditioning coach, Miles Greenwood.

Worrincy continued: “I’m good mates with Miles, who spoke highly of (coach) Alan Kilshaw and mentioned in passing that Hunslet are not far from me – I live on the outskirts of Batley – and would I fancy joining them?

“Partly in jest, I said I’m open to all kinds of offers. I like to keep active and I love Rugby League, which is a great sport, with great people in it.

“I spoke to Killer (Kilshaw) and he really sold me the club, with his plans for the season.

“The squad he’s put together has a great mix of youth and experience, and I’m delighted to have signed a one-year deal.”

