Wigan duo join Leigh on season-long loans

Leigh Centurions have completed the double signing of Wigan duo Josh Woods and Craig Mullen.

The Warriors duo will make the short trip to LSV next year to continue their development, and further strengthen John Duffy’s squad for 2020.

Woods will return for a second spell with the Leythers having made 25 appearances for the club last season.

“Josh has played a lot of games in the Betfred Championship over the last couple of years and I think we think of him as an ‘old head’ but we forget he’s only 22,” Duffy said.

“I thought he was outstanding for us in big parts of last season. Many of the tries we scored last season were as a result of his detail and discipline in attack. I’m really looking forward to him kicking on and improving even more next season.”

Meanwhile, Mullen joins the club after making his professional debut with Wigan last year. The 21-year-old is equally adept at playing across the backline.

Duffy said: “Craig is a player I coached at Wigan as a youngster and he can play anywhere. He’s been on the wing, at full-back, centre – I’ve seen him play at hooker.

“We went to an army camp in my first year coaching at Wigan and he really set standards and impressed me. I hope he will enjoy playing at Leigh Centurions and progress his career.”