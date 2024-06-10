‘I love my job’: Luke Gale explains his Wakefield Trinity transformation after Wembley accolade

LUKE GALE hailed a great team performance as being the key factor in Wakefield Trinity lifting the 1895 Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, after a 50-6 demolition of Sheffield Eagles.

The 35-year-old, who scored the second of nine Trinity tries under the arch after Anthony Thackeray had initially opened the scoring for Mark Aston’s side, picked up the Ray French Award as player of the match.

Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary all scored twice in a game that Wakefield dominated from the moment Championship top try-scorer Lachlan Walmsley levelled the match.

“I thought it could have gone to any a number [of people],” Gale said on picking up the individual accolade.

“Shenny [Wakefield assistant coach Michael Shenton] said it was because I had orange boots on and they noticed me more!

“Caleb [Uele] was great, Jerry [McGillvary] was great; everyone to a man was great. I think Doyley [Thomas Doyle] changed the game when he came on. He scored that try and I thought he was great.

“It was a great team performance. I didn’t think I was outstanding. Halfbacks or key positions get the rewards.”

Saturday’s success was Gale’s second at Wembley, having won the Challenge Cup in the capital with Leeds Rhinos in 2020 following a 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils that was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was a bit cheesed off that Richie Myler won it [the Lance Todd Trophy for player of the match] in 2020,” joked the scrum-half.

“I thought if you kick a winning drop-goal, surely you get the Lance Todd! He got that one, but I got this one.”

The future looks bright for Wakefield, who have also won ten from ten in the Championship this term, and it is clearly an enjoyable place to be right now.

“It’s just a great group of lads. I enjoy turning up to training every day and I love my job. We turn up to training with smiles on our faces.

“It’s been fantastic since Matt [Ellis, Wakefield owner] came and put a bit of ambition into the club.

“He said he’s going to change the club and he’s put his money where his mouth is. Powelly [coach Daryl Powell] has come in with his staff and the lads have backed him.

“It’s just been fantastic, and this was the first one on our list. But there is a couple more to go.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,434 (June 10, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.