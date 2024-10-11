Ian Blease reveals how many coaches applied for Leeds Rhinos job as he drops hint on Brad Arthur’s long-term future

LEEDS RHINOS’ director of rugby Ian Blease has explained that the West Yorkshire club wants to keep Brad Arthur for longer than the one-year deal he signed with the club for 2025.

Arthur initially joined Leeds on a short-term contract until the end of the 2024 Super League season midway through the year, before signing a one-year deal for next season.

At the time, Blease has revealed that the number of applicants for the Rhinos job numbered into double figures, but that Arthur always stood out.

“I think we had about ten applicants at the time that came to us through various means and ways,” Blease said on The Lot Pod podcast.

“There were a few from overseas in Australia, but probably from the moment Brad’s name was mentioned, I thought that he really interested me.

“He had great experience in the NRL, he is a great coach and from the first conversation I had with him I knew he would be the one but we still went through all the right processes with all the candidates.

“Then Brad was on the plane within 24 hours! We hadn’t even got a visa for him! He arrived at Manchester 24 hours later.”

Blease also revealed how he knew the appointment was right as soon as Blease arrived.

“The appointment was right, he was that man. I saw that early in speaking to him at the club – we just need to keep him longer if we can.

“The boys engaged with him straightaway, the players gave him the confidence and they have given him the love and appetite for coaching once again.”

Leeds’ director of rugby also explained that the Rhinos are keen to keep Arthur for longer than the one-year deal he signed.

“We speak all the time, we talk every day and we see each other virtually every day too. We will have those honest conversations about his future.

“Obviously he still has ambitions to go to the NRL and I respect that. He has always been very open about it and he is an open and honest guy.

“We will have conversations throughout but it has to work for him and his family. I wanted him to come and test it first and he did.

“We are going to discuss a longer-term option.”

