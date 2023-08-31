Ian Watson bemoans short turnaround ahead of St Helens game as Huddersfield Giants squad cut to ribbons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has bemoaned the short turnaround his side has to face this weekend as an important clash against Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

It will be just five days since Huddersfield ran out 21-12 winners against Leeds Rhinos, with the Giants also having to deal with a five-day turnaround the week after taking on St Helens.

For Watson, it’s “tough” as he revealed his team is cut to ribbons with a number of players named in his 21-man squad for this week’s clash injured.

“It’s a tough one, we had a short turnaround after the St Helens game which is mad when you consider the Challenge Cup Final week,” Watson said.

“We didn’t handle the five days or the following game against Salford well. Whether it was a consequence of a short turnaround I’m not sure but we have tried to do things a little better this time around to ensure players are fresher going into this one.

“Having a five day turnaround isn’t ideal at this time of year. We’ve named the squad but there is definitely three of those guys who can’t play, we have been dealing with that for a number of weeks now but it is better to crack on and focus on what we’ve got.”

