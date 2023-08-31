“We’ve still got a few spots that we need to fill” – Leeds Rhinos’ Rohan Smith confident of “stronger” squad in Super League 2024

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith is confident that his side in 2024 will be “stronger” following another mini rebuild at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Smith was already one of the most active Super League bosses ahead of the 2023 season bringing in the likes of Nene MacDonald, Derrell Olpherts, Luis Roberts and Luke Hooley.

However, the Australian boss has acknowledged that more spots will need to be filled going into next year, whilst hailing the quality of youth coming through the ranks.

“I think we will be stronger, we have a lot of young players that haven’t played yet who will be better with another pre-season under their belts,” Smith said.

“The overall squad will be better, we’ve still got a few spots that we need to fill at the top end of the roster but the bottom end of the roster is improving.

“The talent of some of our players coming through academy, scholarship and into the Super League squad is exciting.”

Leeds have already signed Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand and Newcastle Knights playmaker Lachie Miller, but will be have lost Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer.

