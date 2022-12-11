Ian Watson on his Will Pryce hopes at Huddersfield Giants ahead of NRL move

WILL PRYCE will need to embrace the competition for places at Huddersfield Giants if he is to be a success in the NRL, according to Giants coach Ian Watson.

Last week Pryce’s move to Newcastle Knights from the 2024 campaign onwards was confirmed, though the 20-year-old remains a key part of Huddersfield’s plans for the upcoming season.

Pryce has competition from both Tui Lolohea and new signing Jake Connor to play at either fullback or stand-off next year, and Watson believes that battle for a place will be ideal preparation for the NRL.

“He knows he needs to play well here to go across there and have a shot to compete there,” said Watson.

“Jacko (Jackson Hastings) has been a Man of Steel over here and he’d have to compete with him for a halfback spot, or Kalyn Ponga if he wants a fullback jersey. They’ve got young players too like Bailey Hodgson.

“Prycey’s going to have good competition. So this year will give him a real insight into what it takes to be in an NRL squad.”

But Watson is confident that, if his physical and mental progress continues as in the past twelve months, Pryce will be a success.

“He is taking everything on. He’s one of those who tries to sponge everything up,” he said.

“The big thing I say to him is that he needs to back his own ability.

“Physically he has developed again since last year. He’s filling out. Last year, if you’d asked me, I’d have said physically he’s not ready, but he’s filled out a fair bit this year and I’d expect with another year of rugby he’ll fill out some more. He might be going at the perfect time.

“If they look after him the right way and put some time into him and invest in him, I think he’ll do really well over there.

“But you’ve got to be given that opportunity first, so the first thing he has to do is have a really good season this year and show what’s he’s about.”

Pryce’s 2022 season did not go entirely to plan, having been limited to 15 appearances because of a lengthy suspension for a dangerous tackle.

“The ten-game ban was the best thing for him,” Watson now reflects.

“It was something he had to learn from, that he had to be better at, in that situation.

“He totally understood that and wore it. He’s got a very mature head. He understood straight away that what he did was wrong.

“We decided over those ten weeks to get him in a pre-season. The conditioning staff hammered him and the coaching staff hammered him.

“It was mentally tough for him; it was a difficult period to be banned but it helped his physical development and mentally; it got him on the right path. Then when he came back, he was great.”

Huddersfield released their squad numbers last week with Pryce moved from the one jersey – allocated to Connor this season – to 32, but Watson claims there is nothing to be read into it.

“I said he’s leaving next year so we’re going to put Jake in the one jersey. What’s his feeling towards it, and straight away he said ‘can I have 32?'” Watson explained.

“I asked why and he said ‘it was my first jersey – if I’m not going to be one, let me be 32’.

“He said he totally understood why he wouldn’t be number one this year. I told him it has nothing to do with performances.

“If you play well, whether you wear one or you wear 32, you’ll play. Numbers are not a problem.

“On present form he’s pushing himself into a place to start the season.”

Huddersfield 2023 squad: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Joe Greenwood, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 Harry Rushton, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Sam Halsall, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 28 George Roby, 29 Sam Hewitt, 30 Fenton Rogers, 31 Jack Bibby, 32 Will Pryce, 33 Kieran Rush, 34 Aiden McGowan.

