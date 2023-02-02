‘I’m just glad that my hometown club is getting the stadium that the city deserves’ – Super League boss Mark Applegarth excited for new era at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are in the midst of an impressive redevelopment of their traditional Belle Vue ground.

With work starting last summer, the journey has been rapid and week by week progress is being made with an eye to be potentially ready some time during the season.

Being a Wakefield lad, head coach Mark Applegarth cannot wait to see the results and confessed that people want to watch games of rugby league in modern facilities.

“Especially when that North Stand is back open it always creates a great atmosphere especially when you’re playing towards it,” Applegarth told League Express.

“We’ve had the same ground for 100 years and that East Stand hasn’t changed. It’s pleased to see us move with the times.

“When you watch a game of rugby now you want to watch in modern facilities, players want to play in them and spectators want to watch in them. I’m just glad that my hometown club is getting the stadium that the city deserves.”

On the field itself, one new signing has been impressing Applegarth with his application and attitude after making the off-season move from the NRL.

That man is Renouf Atoni, who has scored two tries in three pre-season games so far.

“He’s been great for us, his leadership, his professionalism, his will to want to get better every single day is phenomenal,” Applegarth told League Express.

“And he’s exactly what we want to build our team around at Wakefield. I just love how he goes about his business, he knows there’s a lot to work on with his game but he’s working every day to improve.

“I’m just glad he is getting some reward for all that hard work.”

Wakefield round off their pre-season calendar with a home tie against Hull FC next Sunday afternoon.