Inequality in the Cup

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER wonders whether the RFL is wise to open community clubs to potential opposition from Super League clubs.

Recently I spent a few minutes watching the FA Cup third round game between Tamworth and Tottenham Hotspur.

The game was played at Tamworth’s modest little stadium and the local side, which plays in the National League (the fifth tier of the FA pyramid) held their illustrious visitors to a 0-0 scoreline at full-time before, in the 30 minutes of extra time, Tottenham scored three times to win the game with a scoreline that ultimately flattered them.

The ability to have tight games between teams from competitions at significantly different levels is one area where football clearly has an advantage over Rugby League.

In the third round of the Challenge Cup we know that Hull FC, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos will face amateur opposition.

What chance is there that any of those games would go into extra time?

Obviously the answer is none at all.

What chance is there that the Super League team could score 100 points?

Clearly there is far more chance of that happening.

While I can understand why the RFL might want to broaden the appeal of the Challenge Cup and it will be great to see a Super League team running out against amateur opponents, particularly if and when Leeds Rhinos head to Aldershot to play the Army, the prospect of any shock result is blindingly remote.

And the other aspect of this debate is to consider whether it is really wise on health and safety grounds for amateur players to come up against full-time professionals in a sport in which physical power is so important.

I hope there will be no serious injuries when the third round is played on the weekend of 7-9 February.

This article is taken from MARTYN SADLER’s ‘Talking Rugby League’ column in this week’s League Express.