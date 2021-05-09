Inglis eyes fullback for Giants clash

Coach Steve Price could switch Greg Inglis from centre to fullback when Warrington host Huddersfield in Super League next Monday, May 17.

Matty Ashton is out for three months because of an ankle injury that needs surgery, while Price is awaiting further news on the fitness of Stefan Ratchford, who started the season in the role before moving into the halves.

Ratchford was due to play against Catalans on Friday, when Inglis made his second appearance for the Wolves as they reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup for the fourth season in succession by beating Catalans 16-6.

But a groin problem meant he was withdrawn during the warm-up, meaning a recall for Blake Austin, who had been left out of the previous two matches.

Price played teenager Josh Thewlis at fullback, and said: “He is an exciting young player. His detail to Rugby League is first class and he is always willing to learn and grow his game.

“I thought he came up with some big moments, including a line break in the second half and defensively two big plays. He is a good kid with a very bright future.”

But he could be tempted to call in the vast experience of Inglis, who, as well as centre and wing, has played fullback for both Australia and Queensland.

“It is early to say. I will speak to Greg, but it is important to take small steps with him and we need him to get more kilometres at high speed,” added Price.

“We will manage Greg, but I will speak to him and if that (fullback) is where he feels most comfortable then we will look at that.”

Warrington, meanwhile, could battle it out with Wigan to sign homesick NRL star George Williams.

The 26-year-old England international halfback joined Canberra from Wigan ahead of the 2020 campaign, and the Warriors put a clause in the deal giving them first right to speak to the player should he return.

But with former Canberra man Austin looking likely to return to Australia, and suggestions that ex-Melbourne and St George man Gareth Widdop could also head back to the NRL, reports Down Under suggest Warrington, who will be coached by Daryl Powell from next season, are also keen.

Powell is also said to be targeting his current Castleford halfback Jake Trueman.

