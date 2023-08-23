Gary Chambers on potential early Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves move as timeline laid out

WARRINGTON WOLVES interim boss Gary Chambers has had his say on a potential early move for Sam Burgess following the latter’s exit from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess and fellow assistant coach John Morris have left Redfern but with the former joining Warrington on a two-year deal from 2024, there has been clamouring that the former England international could link up with his new club early.

However, Chambers believes that Burgess has got too much to deal with at present.

“He was on this morning and said there had been a bit going on but he hasn’t gone into it,” Chambers said.

“To be honest I’m not that interested! He knows he has to separate what is happening there and what we are doing here.

“I’ve spoken to him but he said it’s a lot of journalism stuff that I can’t comprehend to what we’ve heard here but it’s a different ball game over there with the size of the sport in Australia.

“It’s more about what the team is doing and that. He’s got a family and his partner should have a baby soon and that impacts on travel and things like that so at the moment nothing has changed. It gives him a bit of an opportunity to freshen up a little bit and get ready for when he comes here.”

Chambers still expects Burgess to be at Warrington in October – when the first timeline was initially set out.

“There are no plans, it’s still unfolding and there is a time gap as well. I would say it’s unlikely and I actually don’t know. Would I like him to see him cover here early? Yes absolutely I would.

“He has got a lot to deal with over there at the moment, what I think it might do is accelerate things in helping him getting sorted. He was talking about October when he was coming and I don’t think that has changed.”

