International Rugby League announces mid-season international window

The Board of International Rugby League (IRL) has announced that the mid-season international window for 2021 will be the weekend of 26/27 June.

But that doesn’t mean that international matches can’t be arranged at other times also.

“The official window is a dedicated period when international matches can be arranged and take precedence over domestic matches. It is primarily arranged to assist the major professional leagues in the release of players and does not stop any members from arranging games outside of the window,” said an official statement issued by the IRL.

League Express understands that England are likely to play against a revived Exiles team that weekend.

The current issue of League Express features the first in a two-part interview with IRL Secretary-General Danny Kazandjian, with the second part of the interview due to appear in the issue of League Express dated 4 January.