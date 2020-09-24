Ioane pens new Leigh deal

Prop Mark Ioane has signed a new deal with Leigh Centurions.

The former London Broncos forward, who joined Leigh ahead of the 2020 season, has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

The 29-year-old said: “I’m thrilled to be staying with Leigh. We made a great start to this year and showed lots of promise but matters were taken out of hands with the season suspension.

“This is a really good group and I’m glad to be a part of it again for next season. I am grateful for the support given to me by the Leigh Centurions fans and the faith shown in me by the coaching staff.”