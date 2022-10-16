Ireland thrash Jamaica in 48-2 World Cup drubbing

Ireland began their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing minnows Jamaica in an unstoppable 48-2 performance.

The Wolfhounds were led expertly by Sydney Roosters talisman Luke Keary who appeared untouchable at times, though Jamaica can take a lot of heart from the defeat.

Ireland should have crossed early on when Louis Senior sauntered down the line only to be stopped by a superb ankle tap by Alex Young – brother of England star Dom.

Louis Senior did cross score moments later, receiving a Richie Myler pass to cross from a scrum move. Ed Chamberlain couldn’t convert as Ireland led 4-0.

A penalty from the kick-off handed the Wolfhounds some more great field position and a run and charge from captain George King produced the second try of the evening. Chamberlain was again wayward with the extras, but Ireland were firmly in control.

Luke Keary was in excellent form and his kick forced a drop-out as Brendan O’Hagan scampered over from dummy-half. Chamberlain’s first conversion made it 14-0 with just 20 minutes gone.

However, stern Jamaica defence managed to keep the Wolfhounds out on more than one occasion, but a special Keary run set the platform for James Bentley to send over Chamberlain for Ireland’s fourth score of the half. The Leigh man did, however, miss the conversion to leave Ireland 18-0 up.

The Reggae Warriors did finally manage some points on the hooter as Kieran Rush sent over a penalty after Ireland were found offside.

The Irish continued their ascendancy after the break as Myler provided the final pass to send over Innes Senior this time and plunge a dagger into the hearts of Jamaica who had come out firing in the second-half. Joe Keyes this time stepped up to take the conversion but he too hit the post as the Wolfhounds led 22-2 after 53 minutes.

That prompted an instant collapse from Jamaica as an incredible last tackle play from Ireland ensured victory just before the hour.



That man Keary reached a loose pass from Innes Senior, sending an offload to Harry Rushton who then kicked ahead for Toby King to dot down for a deserved score. Keyes converted to make it 28-2 with a quarter of the game to go.

To rub salt into the wounds, Louis Senior grabbed his second just after the hour as Keyes converted brilliantly from out wide.

And, Ireland still had enough time to make it 48-2 with late tries to James McDonnell, James Bentley and Frankie Halton

JAMAICA: 1 Ben Jones-Bishop, 2 Mo Agoro, 20 Greg Johnson, 4 Jacob Ogden, 5 Alex Young, 6 James Woodburn-Hall, 7 Kieran Rush, 15 Jordan Andrade, 13 Ashton Golding (C), 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 AJ Wallace, 22 Chevaughn Bailey, 3 Joe Brown. Subs (all used): 16 Keenan Tomlinson, 17 Aaron Jones-Bishop, 19 Bradley Ho, 21 Ross Peltier, 18th man (not used):

24 Andrew Simpson

Goals: Rush 1/1

IRELAND: 1 Richie Myler, 20 Louis Senior, 3 Ed Chamberlain, 4 Toby King, 5 Innes Senior, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Joe Keyes, 8 Liam Byrne, 16 Brendan O’Hagan, 10 Jaimin Jolliffe, 11 James Bentley, 12 Frankie Halton, 13 George King (C), Subs (all used): 9 Josh Cook, 14 James McDonnell, 15 Harry Rushton, 22 James Hasson, 18th man: 21 Ronan Michael

Tries: L Senior 2, G King, O’Hagan, Chamberlain, T King, McDonnell, Bentley, Halton

Goals: Chamberlain 1/4

Keyes 3/6

Half-time: 2-18

Referee: Ben Casty