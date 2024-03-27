“It blew out of proportion” – Leigh boss Adrian Lam emphasises John Asiata “doesn’t need to change the way he defends” following successful challenge

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has emphasised that captain John Asiata “doesn’t need to change the way he defends” following the club’s successful challenge of Asiata’s Grade A Dangerous Contact charge.

Asiata, who was given the charge last month following Leigh’s 12-4 defeat to St Helens, had the Grade A charge overturned by an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

And Lam was asked if Asiata had been unfairly targeted this year following the two incidents in Leigh’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over St Helens last season that saw Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley ruled out for the season after being hit low by the Leigh captain: “Absolutely, I think it blew out of proportion in a particular game last year. Individuals blew it out of proportion,” Lam said.

“I think he was handled differently this year, we felt very strongly the action he made in the particular game a few weeks ago that there was no cause to answer for that and last night at the appeal we were proved exactly right.

“I’ve known John for a very long time, he is as honest a player as there is in rugby league. He has no intent to hurt anyone whatsoever.”

Lam was keen to see the warning removed from Asiata’s rap sheet too.

“I’m grateful as a club that we stood up for those reasons above and to make sure – you need to remember he wasn’t actually suspended and was only charged and warned – but that one warning can go on to a player’s name and then after three warnings you get a week’s suspension.

“Even to that limit we felt it was unfair and Derek (owner, Derek Beaumont) represented him last night in an incredible way and was very clear that there was not anything to answer for John.

“He doesn’t need to change the way he defends. He is our captain, our leader and we will have his back every day of the week.”

