Super League rivals snap up released Hull FC prop Damel Diakhate

SUPER LEAGUE rivals Catalans Dragons have snapped up released Hull FC prop Damel Diakhate.

Diakhate was released by the Black and Whites yesterday after failing to make a Super League appearance for the club following his signing of a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

The French prop who played for Hull FC, 22, has signed a one-year deal with the club, saying: “I am very happy to join the Catalans Dragons, as a French player, it has always been a goal of mine to join this club.

“Now I have to work hard and earn my spot at the top level. I would like to thank the president, the coach and his staff and my agent for this opportunity, I will do everything I can to make the most out of it.”

After having made his debut in the French Elite Championship with Villeneuve where he spent two seasons, Diakhate joined Albi in the summer 2022.

With another successful season under his belt, where he made 15 appearances in the French Elite Championship, he faced the Dragons in February 2023 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in a friendly game for the Elite 1 selection.

The powerful prop was then spotted by Hull FC where he spent a trial period before signing a one-year contract with the club.

A promising young french talent, Diakhate is back in the south of France with the aim of earning a spot in the Catalans squad.

Steve McNamara said: “We are very happy to give Damel an opportunity on a deal until the end of the season. It’s difficult to get to the level of super league standard but I feel he will be given the best opportunity here.

“Being in around French players and coaches that can communicate clearly and help him will assist greatly. I know he has a desire to work hard and we look forward to working with him.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.