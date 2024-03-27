Hull FC criticised by Sky Sports pundits Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins

SKY SPORTS pundits Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins have taken aim at Hull FC for the way in which they have started the 2024 season.

The Black and Whites have won just once in six games – against the London Broncos – and face their nearest and bitterest rivals Hull KR on Good Friday.

The Robins themselves are a club on the up whilst FC sit painfully near the bottom of the Super League table and out of the Challenge Cup following a dismal thrashing by Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

For Wilkin, it has been “painful” to watch the club’s demise.

“Hull FC are treading water, it’s painful to watch how slow they have regressed since the Challenge Cup era under Lee Radford,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports: The Verdict.

“Hull FC have been naff but you wouldn’t put it past them this year for an opportunity to win against Hull KR.”

Tomkins also questioned the desire of the Hull FC players and explained that head coach Tony Smith is under pressure.

“I think he is under pressure given the results he has come up with this year. He has only got one win and that came against London – the newly-promoted side.

“I think what’s been the most disappointing thing is it’s looked like the desire hasn’t been there for Hull.

“From a player’s point of view, you never want to be criticised for your effort the ease with which Leigh scored tries must have been tough to watch.

“Obviously, it all falls on the coach’s toes at some point which means he (Tony Smith) will be under pressure.”

