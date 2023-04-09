“I’ve been asked not to comment by the RFL” – Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on Richie Myler sinbin as he hails comeback win over Huddersfield

LEEDS RHINOS ran out 18-17 winners in a remarkable game of Super League this evening.

The Rhinos trailed 13-4 at half-time before pegging the Giants back with a three-try onslaught before Chris McQueen grabbed his second for Huddersfield to set up a grandstand finish.

Leeds, however, held on for a priceless two points with head coach Rohan Smith happy with the result.

“It was a good hard game, it was a good way to finish Easter Sunday, there have bene good games over the weekend,” Smith said.

“It was a good spectacle to have. I thought it was a mixed performance for us but resilience was front and centre.

“We stayed together when it was hard and we found another gear when we had 12 men. When we were in front at the end we did enough and they looked like they enjoyed the element of that.”

Going down to 12 men can be difficult but Smith didn’t comment on the yellow card given to Richie Myler after the fullback was sinbinned for a tackle on Jermaine McGillvary when the latter went to score.

“I’ve been asked not to comment by the RFL.

“But I think it’s more common to be playing with 12 men in the modern game. Going to a lot of games when I was growing up, 12 men was a big thing and there was a lot of hysteria about it but a lot of teams can play with 12 men without too much hassle.”

The Leeds boss wasn’t too concerned about going down 13-4 at the break and hailed the introduction of Zane Tetevano and Sam Lisone off the bench.

“I wasn’t overly concerned, our first halves haven’t been strong this season. I think we’ve been down on most games at half-time but our second halves have been particularly been good. They have had to be because we’ve been behind at half-time.

“I thought Zane Tetevano and Sam Lisone off the bench made a real impact in tandem. They were playing with each other and feeding off each other. It was a different role for Zane today and he found a spring in his step.”