Jack Walker backed to make Super League return

SHEFFIELD coach Craig Lingard believes Jack Walker is more than capable of returning to Super League.

And the Eagles chief will be happy to help the former Leeds, Hull KR and Hull fullback do just that – even if it means the inconvenience of losing his services partway through this Championship campaign.

Ex-England Knights player Walker, a Grand Final winner with Leeds as a teenager in 2017, has signed a rolling monthly contract at Sheffield as he attempts to get an injury-punctuated career back on course.

And with fellow fullback Matty Marsh likely to be out for at least the next four weeks with a knee injury, the 25-year-old who has previously played in the second tier for Bradford has a great chance to get valuable games under his belt.

“I knew Jack was a good player, but I didn’t realise just how good he is until I saw him close up in training,” said former Castleford coach Lingard, himself a long-serving fullback with Batley.

“I’m excited to see what he can do in an Eagles shirt, and hopefully that means playing matches and scoring and creating tries.

“When fit, he has been a great operator in Super League, and his ultimate goal is to get back there.

“Hopefully we can help him on that journey, and I’d be delighted if he manages it, because that would mean he’s been playing well for us.”

Having been released by Hull at the end of last season, Walker trained alone until agreeing terms with Sheffield in the middle of last month.

Lingard knows he could lose Walker with little notice, but explained: “While there are pros and cons to his deal, I think overall it suits both parties.

“He has a great incentive to perform to his maximum, and if he does that, we will benefit for as long as he is here.”

Sheffield start their league season at home to Halifax on Sunday.