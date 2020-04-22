Jack Walker boosted by recovery progress

Jack Walker has provided a positive update on his road to recovery.

The Leeds fullback is currently facing around a four-month layoff with a foot injury picked up just before the lockdown.

However, speaking to the club’s official website, he revealed that he is progressing well and will undergo another operation next month to take the next step in his rehabilitation.

“It’s going pretty well,” he said.

“I’ve seen the surgeon today and they’ve said it looks good so I’m flying at the moment. I’ve got some ankle movements I can do with it and some bands and stuff for rehab.

“I’m on track. He said I’ll be having an operation again in another four weeks to get the screw out, there’s a ten-day recovery period to let the stitches heal, then I’m flying.”