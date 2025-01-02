Jack Walker reveals reason for leaving Hull KR for Hull FC

JACK WALKER is currently without a club following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season.

After spending a season with Hull FC, the fullback now faces the prospect of going into the 2025 campaign as a free agent.

Walker recently talked about doing a pre-season on his known as he patiently waits for another shot at glory, but he has also taken to his channel on TikTok to explain just why he exited Hull KR for local rivals FC ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The 25-year-old joined Rovers towards the back end of the 2023 season following a few months at Bradford Bulls, and went on to register five tries in ten appearances.

However, he was let go at the end of 2023 and landed at bitter rivals Hull FC – now he has sought to clarify just why after being inundated with KR fans saying they should never have let him go.

“So I’ve seen this comment a couple of times and Hull KR never offered me a deal,” Walker said on his TikTok channel.

“I’m pretty sure they had their team sorted before I even joined the club which wasn’t a problem. What Hull KR did for me was enable me to play Super League and put my face in the shop window for other clubs to come in and potentially get a deal for the following year for myself at another club.

“I played well and managed to get a deal at FC so it wasn’t like I was choosing one over the other, Hull KR didn’t offer me a deal and Hull FC offered me a deal.”