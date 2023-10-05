Jack Welsby relaxed about extra St Helens challenge to reach Super League Grand Final

ST HELENS have to go the long road to Old Trafford this year – but star fullback Jack Welsby says they aren’t fussed.

The four-time defending champions only finished third in the regular-season table, behind Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons on points difference only.

That meant playing an eliminator game last week, in which they saw off Warrington Wolves 16-8 with Welsby the man of the match, and an away semi-final this Friday in the south of France against a Dragons side they have lost to in both meetings this year.

Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “This team has overcome a number of hurdles in recent years, but we’ve never quite done it this way. It’s another challenge for us.”

And Welsby told League Express of the extra challenge to reach the Super League Grand Final: “It’s something that doesn’t affect us too much.

“We’ll keep rolling through the games, keep ticking them off. It probably suits us at this time of year.

“We’re confident. We’ve been here before, maybe not in third but in play-off rugby. We know how to get the job done.

“It’s just about replicating the last few years. Hopefully that’s good enough to get the trophy.”

Welsby has been named in this year’s Super League Dream, a third successive inclusion for the 22-year-old.

Most impressively, it is a third different position that he has been named in, after making the team at centre in 2021 and then at stand-off in 2022.

This year he has been ever-present at fullback, which is now his undoubted favourite position, and continued to show the development of his game.

He registered 27 try-assists in as many regular Super League matches, as well as twelve tries, which he puts down to being allowed to make mistakes.

“I turn up and try to be me as much as I can, and play the style of rugby I like to play, which is off-the-cuff and expansive,” said Welsby.

“I chance my hand and if it comes off, I get the plaudits. If it doesn’t, people will be saying I shouldn’t have done it. But in recent weeks, things have fallen into place.”

However, Welsby has been working most on the defensive side of his game this year, with the help of his coach.

He added: “It’s probably my biggest improvement area in the game, and I’m lucky I’ve got a mentor like Wello (Wellens), who is the best Super League fullback ever.

“To have him at the helm showing me the way with defensive reads and defensive positioning, I’m really enjoying it.

“You think you know it all and then one week you drop two kicks and miss three tackles, and you’ll soon be learning again.

“He’s brilliant, he knows exactly what he’s talking about and I’d be stupid not to listen.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.